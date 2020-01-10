Butterfield announces $40 million in funding for Princeville Levee Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) issued a statement regarding the awarding of funds for the Princeville levee project through the Supplemental Appropriation for Disaster Relief Act (P.L. 116-20):

“I am overjoyed to learn the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will receive nearly $40 million for the design and construction of the Princeville levee project. The protection of Princeville and the preservation of its place in our Nation’s history cannot be overstated. The completion of the levee project will ensure the longevity of this historic town for current and future generations.

Shortly after Congress passed the disaster supplemental bill and President Trump signed it into law, I wrote the heads of the Office of Management and Budget, the USACE, and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works to express my strong support for the Princeville levee project and to urge them to utilize the recently appropriated funds for the completion of the project.

I am pleased the Trump Administration recognized the historical significance of the Town of Princeville and the need to protect its residents.”