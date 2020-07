WASHINGTON, DC (WNCT) Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) announced the awarding of $671,000 in funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to the Mid-East Commission.

These funds were made available by the CARES Act and will be used to provide loans to small businesses and entrepreneurs negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

These loans will be available to borrowers in Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Martin, and Pitt counties.