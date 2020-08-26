Butterfield announces over $1.5 million in HRSA funding for NC-01 healthcare centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Congressman G. K. Butterfield released a statement on the awarding of over $1.5 million in funding from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) to healthcare facilities in North Carolina’s First Congressional District.

These discretionary funds will help to serve North Carolina communities around Pitt County, and the cities of Wilson, Rocky Mount, Ahoskie, Roanoke Rapids, Gatesville, and Windsor.

“Our healthcare facilities in North Carolina and across the nation are facing historic challenges amid the demands concerning COVID-19. Our frontline workers and healthcare facilities, particularly in our rural communities, are in need of financial assistance so they can continue to support the critical healthcare needs of the communities they serve. I am glad that this HRSA funding will be helping to serve North Carolina’s First District as we all continue to navigate the challenges in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”