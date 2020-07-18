Butterfield mourns the passing of Congressman John Robert Lewis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, passed away late Friday night at his home in Georgia.
On Saturday, Congressman G. K. Butterfield issued the following statement after the passing of Congressman Lewis:
“Courage, conviction, the Conscience of Congress–Congressman John Lewis was an American hero who epitomized the true spirit of the Civil Rights Movement. From the streets of Selma to the Halls of Congress, an original Freedom Rider and a forever freedom fighter, John Lewis dedicated his life to the cause of justice and equality and will always be remembered for his humility and strength. His fervent passion and fearless conviction will forever be a reminder to never be afraid of getting into ‘good trouble’ for a good cause. John R. Lewis was a dear friend, and he will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. He now belongs to the ages.”