GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd went through his fifth surgery on Sunday after his injury in a boating accident on July 23.

Byrd, a Laurinburg native and Scotland County High School graduate, was airlifted from Bath to Greenville after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident.

This was his fifth surgery since the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, shared on her Facebook that he did well and is still in recovery. They closed the gap on the left side of his calf, but the right side still remains swollen and very open. They saw pictures of his legs without bandages and they are amazed by how well they are coming together.

According to Mitzi Byrd, he will need to go in for his next surgery on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Thank you for all the prayers,” she said on her Facebook.

She said that was encouraging news after “he had a pretty rough night with pain control and got very little sleep.”

Parker has a strong connection to Greenville, both of his parents attended ECU, and Parker — a standout player on his travel team, the South Charlotte Panthers, in addition to Scotland High — committed to ECU before officially starting his high school career.