C.M. Eppes Middle School incurs damage from multiple storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) C.M. Eppes Middle School in Greenville incurred extensive roof damage from Isaias on the two-story building that houses the school’s 7th grade, 8th grade, and Media Center.

School officials noted that damage also occurred in ceiling tiles and carpeting of second-floor areas.

At the time, temporary roofing was placed on the affected building at C.M. Eppes, while Media Center and classroom furniture and items were relocated to the school’s cafeteria, a separate area not housed under the damaged roof.

During a second wave of storms at the end of the week and this weekend, the temporary roof material was blown off, allowing more water to penetrate the building and to seep further to the first floor of the building.

Pitt County Schools Facilities staff worked all weekend, through multiple downpours in the area, to manage the water in the building and to assess additional water damage to carpeting and tiles.

Currently, due to the age of the building and the areas damaged, the building is closed off from the rest of C.M. Eppes Middle School.

Estimates for repairs are still being received, insurance is being negotiated, and materials are being procured for the extensive repairs.

Due to the current damage and impending repairs, all 7th and 8th grade classes at CM Eppes will begin 100 percent virtually, including those students who opted for face-to-face instruction.

Sixth grade students who have opted for face-to-face instruction will return to C.M. Eppes during the week of August 17 as originally scheduled and will face no delays.

PCS is currently working with the community in the surrounding area to find space in order to house 7th and 8th grade students who have opted for face-to-face instruction.

Therefore, face-to-face instruction, with alternating weeks of virtual instruction, for 7th and 8th grades only, will resume in a couple of weeks as plans to secure community space move forward.

The school year officially begins for Pitt County Schools students in traditional schools on August 17.

PCS early colleges on the campus of Pitt Community College and East Carolina University began instruction on August 6.

All PCS students will attend either online or face-to-face with alternating weeks of virtual instruction.

This week, PCS Schools will be hosting a variety of open house opportunities ranging from virtual orientation to drive-through events with social distancing and masks required.

School supply lists, calendars, and an array of school opening videos and FAQs can be found on the PCS Road to Reopening web page at https://bit.ly/PCSRoadToReopening