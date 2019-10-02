‘Caitlyn’s Courage’ hosting Domestic Violence Gala honoring Caitlyn Whitehurst

This Saturday, a Gala for Caitlyn’s Courage is happening in the city of Washington.

Caitlyn’s Courage honors the memory of Caitlyn Whitehurst, who was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in May.

Caitlyn’s sister, Logan Whitehurst, began making bracelets to spread awareness and keep Caitlyn’s story alive, but due to the support from the community, she is using the money raised to start a foundation in her sister’s name.

Caitlyn’s Courage will be holding a Domestic Violence Gala this Saturday at Whitehurst Lake House.

The event will begin at 7 PM.

The band Spare Change will perform and the event will include food, drinks, and a silent auction.

Several small businesses have donated items for the event.

Logan is grateful for the support and said “I am just so blessed and humbled by the overwhelming amount of support that I have had from family, friends, and this community. So many people have rallied behind my family and supported us through this and I think it really hits so close to home for so many people.”

The goal of the Caitlyn’s Courage and the Gala is to save other victims of domestic violence.

Logan wants to spread awareness and said “our ultimate goal is to educate other people and prevent this from happening to someone else’s daughter, or sister or friend.”

For tickets or to purchase bracelets check out Caitlyn’s Courage.