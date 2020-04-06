Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

California man arrested in Dare County on drug charges

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A man from California was arrested in Dare County on multiple drug charges.

On Saturday at approximately 2 p.m., a Dare County Sheriffs Office Deputy and Investigator working the Manns Harbor Check Point stopped an individual from California trying to enter the county.

During that time, the Deputies said they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 13 pounds of marijuana, an amount of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy, and LSD, deputies said.

An amount of US Currency was also seized during the encounter.

Dare County Sheriffs Office Narcotics Division also assisted with the incident.

61-year-old David Warren Raney of California was arrested for:

  • Trafficking in marijuana
  • Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Raney is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV