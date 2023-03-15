CALYPSO, N.C. (WNCT) — Calypso Mayor David “T-Bone” Tyndall has passed away at age 66.

Tyndall died on March 11 at Wayne UNC Hospital, according to his obituary. His funeral will be held this Friday, March 17, at noon at Eastern Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro.

Tyndall has been mayor since Dec. 6, 2021. He was sworn in after serving on the town board for four years. He was voted as mayor by write-in votes in the Nov. 2021 election, according to The Daily Reflector.

Tyndall was born in Faison and served in the military for 33 years, mostly in the National Guard. He was deployed to Iraq once and received the Bronze Star. He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America Pack 42 in Calypso.