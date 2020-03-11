Camden deputies looking for person who cut horse’s tail hair

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down whoever cut a horse’s tail hair Wednesday night on North River Road.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect or suspects entered the property between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., cut the horse’s tail hair, and left the property. Another horse was also let out on the property.

Horse hairs can be used for several applications, including wigs and hair extensions, but the sheriff’s office emphasized just how detrimental it can be to a horse.

Horses use the tail to defend against biting insects and the tail hairs can take several years to return to normal length.

The sheriff’s office says this incident isn’t the first in Camden, and they’re asking anyone with information to call (252) 338-5046 and ask for Sgt. Powers.