GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Time for the moms to have a fun night out.

On October 7, Cameron’s Care Packages/Houses will hold its first Mom Prom fundraising at Stokes Family Farm, located at 3674 Ivy Road. The event will be from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Tickets are $35 apiece and can be bought by clicking here. The event is centered around moms who want to come out and dance and enjoy the company of other mom friends.

The event is themed so come wearing your favorite outfit from your favorite decade. There will be a food truck and a 50/50 raffle ticket as well.

The funds raised from this event will go towards housing and transportation needs to support Cameron’s Care Packages/Houses mission of helping to house challenged expectant mothers and their babies.