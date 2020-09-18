Camp Davis Industrial Park in Holly Ridge growing

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pender County business is moving to Onslow County and local officials say more are coming.

Onslow Bay Boatworks is the latest business to open at Camp Davis Industrial Park in Holly Ridge.

The town’s mayor says the park is in phase one, with 12 lots almost completely sold out.

Holly Ridge is currently working on phase two which will open space for more businesses.

“So we’re just starting that process, and so we’ll be clearing some land, put the infrastructure on the ground for Camp Davis phase two,” Jeff Wenzel, Holly Ridge Mayor.

Another business is expected to open its doors at the industrial park next month.

Atlantic Seafood will soon start construction at the Camp Davis Park.