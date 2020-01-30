Camp Johnson Chapel being restored because of Hurricane Florence damage

CAMP JOHNSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many communities across eastern N.C. are still recovering after Hurricane Florence, including military bases.

A chapel aboard Camp Johnson is being restored after it was severely damaged because of the storm that hit more than one year ago.

The chapel was built in the 1940s and was one of the first buildings built aboard Montford Point, which is now known as Camp Johnson. It’s a place where African American marines first began training.

Colonel Jim Shelton said, the chapel is “not only has historical significance, but it is essential on how we set our marines up for the future.”​

But seven inches of rain flooded the building and strong winds tore the roof apart after Hurricane Florence.

The Commanding Officer said it’s the most damaged building on base.

Shelton considers the chapel the centerpiece for the base’s Care Network. It helps young marines develop a level of resiliency.

The plan is to restore the building to its original look and function compared to other existing facilities on base.

Repairs estimate about $2.5 million. Money to fix the chapel is coming from the latest Defense Authorization Act passed by congress.

Services held in the chapel have been relocated until the repairs are done.

Colonel Shelton said renovations are expected to be completed within the next 18 months.