Camp Lejeune historic steam plant to be demolished

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A historic piece of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is being torn down after years in operation.

The Marine Corps Energy Program came to the decision to demolish the last steam plant on base after turning to new sources of efficient energy.

The coal-fired steam plant was in operation for 74 years, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Scott Self, now a general foreman for steam generation operation worked at the iconic site for more than 20 years. He considered the steam plant his second home.

“A lot of the guys there, you spend more time with your shift mates than your family,” said Self.

He said it’s heartbreaking to see the place where his career started be torn down.

Utilities Director, for electrical distribution and steam generation, Andrew Smith says the plant lost a lot of heat as it pushed steam throughout the base.

A conveyer belt carried coal into pulverizers, turning into the duct to power the boilers. “The boiler tubes moved the water through that fire source and that’s how steam was produced,” said Smith.

Steam went across the base, providing heat and hot water for different uses.

The site stopped operating in April 2017. The base converted to natural gas, providing more efficiency.

Now pictures will preserve Self’s memories of his work at the 74-year-old steam plant.

At this time there are no plans to redevelop the site and no word on when the demolition will be completed.