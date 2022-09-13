CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 20th Extrava-gown-za and Marine Corps Community Services at Camp LeJeune are giving away evening gowns for any black tie occasion.

There will be hundreds of dresses available that are donated to the public. The event began Tuesday at 4 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m. at the Marston Pavilion at Camp LeJeune. All that’s needed is a military ID.

Event organizers say with the decline of COVID-19, they’re expecting a large turnout for this event.

“This year, we are expecting quite a few more as all of the balls are on. And we have over 1,000 gown most of them are brand new. It’s our little way of giving back. So you can save a dime,” said Yolanda Mayo, event coordinator

Event organizers say whatever dresses are left over will be up for grabs again around prom season.