Camp Lejeune Marine awarded after saving neighbor’s life

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – A Camp Lejeune marine is being recognized for his actions off the field.

In early November, Corporal Wesley D. Smith, a machine gunner, was at his home when a neighbor alerted him that her husband needed urgent assistance.

When he arrived at his neighbors’ home, Cpl. Smith quickly assessed his fellow Marine’s unconscious state and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, CPR.

“Once I realized something was wrong, my adrenaline began to rush. It was easy to rely on my Marine Corps training to assist a fellow Marine in trouble,” said Smith.

After restoring his neighbor’s breathing, Smith then proceeded to video-call his battalion’s medical officer, Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade Louis Perez, for additional medical guidance.

“I was speechless, and the fact that I was watching a Marine attempting lifesaving interventions, real-time, on a phone, was surreal. I had to pause for a second to assess the situation and realize what I was watching to ensure we were doing everything we could to assist the Marine in this matter,” commented Lt. j.g. Perez.

Cpl. Wesley D. Smith receives award for saving neighbor’s life.

When EMS arrived, Cpl. Smith helped the first responders get his neighbor out of the home and loaded into the ambulance. Medical officials say had Cpl. Smith not intervened, his neighbor likely would have passed away that night.

“It took a little while to set in. I didn’t realize the impact that I had on him and his family until days later. I’m glad I was there to keep this family whole,” said Cpl. Smith.

Lt. Col. Doug Bahrns, battalion commander of 2/8, commented on Smith’s actions:

“I’m so unbelievably proud of Cpl. Smith. As Marines, taking care of each other is in our blood. We depend on each other in the worst of times, and when Cpl. Smith was called upon to help a fellow Marine, he acted without hesitation. Cpl. Smith epitomizes the best qualities of what it means to be a Marine and a noncommissioned officer, and we should all strive to emulate his actions.”

The marine from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment received a Navy Commendation Medal on December 17 for performing lifesaving actions.