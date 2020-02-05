Camp Lejeune Marine designs cost-effective fix for Corps-wide problem

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 20-year-old Marine at Camp Lejeune is being honored for creating an innovative device.

Commanders on the base say the object, made with 3-D printing, will help in training and in combat.

Lance Cpl. Frederick Sattler created the ‘Satt Clip’ as part of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group quarterly innovation challenge. The competition is designed to spark creativity among service members on base.

Sattler is a field radio operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2. He, like other radio operators, use radio handsets to communicate. But the screws on the radios, tend to shock handset users.

To eliminate the shock, the 20-year-old created the ‘Satt Clip’ which covers the handsets’ screws. It was a problem for the entire Marine Corps.

“I get to continue on knowing that I at least made a difference in the Marine Corps,” said Sattler.

The cost-saving fix has a price tag of 50 cents for the Marine Corps versus the $52.50 they were spending for new handsets.

Sattler created the device at the 2nd MLG’s Makerspace which has been in operation for about two years. Marines can create new products and gadgets at the Makerspace to help their comrades in arms.

Sattler’s inexpensive creation won first place in the 2nd Marine Logistics Group innovation challenge. His clip topped seven other submissions.

Brig. Gen. Kevin Stewart honored Sattler’s efforts and presented him with a Navy and Marine Achievement medal Tuesday afternoon. He also received a monetary award. ​