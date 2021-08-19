Camp Lejeune Marines, Sailors deploy in support of Haiti disaster relief operations

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marines from 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) have deployed in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Joint Task Force-Haiti to assist in the ongoing U.S. disaster relief mission in Haiti.

Approximately 200 Marine Corps personnel, from 1st Battalion, 6th Marines (1/6), 2d MARDIV, will be supporting the U.S. relief mission.  

The Marines will join the international effort currently involving officials from the U.S. Embassy, other U.S. military services, and a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) that deployed to Haiti on Aug. 14, at the direction of USAID. 

