Camp Lejeune to conduct emergency response exercise

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – MCB Camp Lejeune fire and emergency services personnel will conduct Exercise Urgent Response, an annual exercise to familiarize local commands, departments, and organizations with incident response procedures and consequence management. The exercise provides realistic training opportunities meant to increase the installation’s emergency response efforts and security capabilities.
The majority of the local community can expect little to no impact from the exercise, but the following significant events are highlighted for awareness:
- Increased emergency services radio and communication traffic
- On-base exercise announcements via loud speaker
- An incident response exercise at an on-base postal facility from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 20.
- Closure of the MCB Camp Lejeune Main Gate from approximately 6 a.m. to noon on Aug. 21.