Candidate filing starts Friday for local elections in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)

Starting on Friday, people who wish to run for local government offices this fall can file their candidacy with the State of North Carolina Board of Elections.

The candidacy filing period for municipal elections in North Carolina runs from Friday, July 5, until Noon on Friday, July 19.

Elections will take place in September, October, or November, depending on where you live.

According to the N.C. Board of Elections, here is when the following areas in Eastern N.C. will have their elections:

OCTOBER 8, 2019:

Atlantic Beach: Mayor, City Council (5 seats)

Rocky Mount: Mayor, City Council seats in Wards 1, 3, 4 and 5.

Goldsboro: Mayor, City Council seats in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

NOVEMBER 5, 2019:

Beaufort County

Carteret County

Craven County

Dare County

Duplin County

Edgecombe County

Nash County

Onslow County

Pamlico County

Pitt County

Wayne County

See the full regulations and deadlines to file for candidacy by reading “A Candidate’s Guide to Elections in North Carolina,” on the state Board of Elections website.