Candidate filing starts Friday for local elections in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)
Starting on Friday, people who wish to run for local government offices this fall can file their candidacy with the State of North Carolina Board of Elections.
The candidacy filing period for municipal elections in North Carolina runs from Friday, July 5, until Noon on Friday, July 19.
Elections will take place in September, October, or November, depending on where you live.
According to the N.C. Board of Elections, here is when the following areas in Eastern N.C. will have their elections:
OCTOBER 8, 2019:
Atlantic Beach: Mayor, City Council (5 seats)
Rocky Mount: Mayor, City Council seats in Wards 1, 3, 4 and 5.
Goldsboro: Mayor, City Council seats in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
NOVEMBER 5, 2019:
Beaufort County
Carteret County
Craven County
Dare County
Duplin County
Edgecombe County
Nash County
Onslow County
Pamlico County
Pitt County
Wayne County
See the full regulations and deadlines to file for candidacy by reading “A Candidate’s Guide to Elections in North Carolina,” on the state Board of Elections website.