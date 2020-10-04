Cape Carteret honors service members through its banners program

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – Pictures of past and current service members are waving across a town in Carteret County.

It’s part of Cape Carteret’s Military Banner Program, which launched last year.

Pictures of service members, bearing their rank and military branch are on each banner displayed on light poles across town.

Town officials say the project is to show appreciation to the local men and women for their service.

“We have a really large military population here in town, we have a lot of veterans, so it’s a great fit for our community. It’s a great opportunity to recognize their service and something that fits in well with eastern NC.” said Zachary Steffey, Cape Carteret’s Town Manager.

Requests for the $139 banner can be through the program’s website. The flags stay up from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.