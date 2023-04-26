CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — A small town in the east is holding a free music concert series.

The Seaside Art Council is Cape Carteret is debuting the Sounds by the Sound Concert series in May. The series starts May 10th with The Will and Tony Show performing.

The concert will continue on June 14th with East Coast Jam Band and will end on July 12th with Heart Stop. The music will start at 6:30pm and finish at 8pm for all three days.

The location will be at the Dolphin St. Park behind town hall in Cape Carteret.