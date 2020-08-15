Cape Carteret trail project bond referendum on ballot

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – In November, Cape Carteret voters will decide whether or not to raise their property taxes. The town wants to use the tax money on a project started four years ago, that’s still not finished.

Town commissioners voted 3-2 to put on a bond measure on the ballot to pay for completing the Cape Carteret Trail.

The project is intended to be a three mile loop extending around Taylor Notion Road, Highways 24 and 58. The path however, dead-ends about a quarter mile from the end of the trail overlooking Hwy 24.

If the bond measure passes, homeowners would pay an extra three-cents for every 100 dollars of their property value.

Cape Carteret’s Mayor believes most people in town want the trail to be finished. It’s just a matter of money and how to get it.

“That’s what the bond Is going to differentiate is how the people feel about ‘do you want to do this all at once’ or do you want to go more slow as the money comes in,’” said Will Baker, Cape Carteret Mayor.

Money from grants and donations initially funded the project, but the economy dried up those sources.

It will cost $1.2 million to complete the Cape Carteret Trail.