Cape Hatteras National Seashore investigate after acts of vandalism reported at Ocracoke Light Station

(WNCT) Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers are investigating after acts of vandalism were reported at Ocracoke Light Station.

Two acts of vandalism at the Ocracoke Light Station were recently discovered by Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) Rangers.

The Seashore has launched an investigation and seeks tips from the public to help catch those responsible for the vandalism.

On September 27, Rangers noticed that a wooden ventilation slat was missing from the Ocracoke Lighthouse door.

Additionally, the wire screening behind the missing wooden slat was forcibly detached from the door.

On Monday, Rangers discovered that numerous windows were damaged in the Keeper’s Quarters, the lighthouse, and several outbuildings.

It is believed that the damages were caused sometime between the evening of October 3 and the morning of October 5.

If you have any information contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB). Call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip at www.nps.gov/isb.

Completed in 1823, the Ocracoke Lighthouse is the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina.

It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.