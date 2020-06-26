Cape Lookout National Seashore announces wild horse curriculum now available on web

HARKERS, ISLAND, N.C,. (WNCT) Superintendent Jeff West announces Wild Horse curriculum is now available on the Cape Lookout National Seashore’s website.

The park is proud to share three units with teachers and home school parents.

“Horses and Humans” is a science, English Language Arts (ELA), and math curriculum, for grades 3-6 (created by Jennifer Ameigh from Sand Ridge Elementary School). “Past, Present, and Future” covers science and social studies, for grades 6-8 (by Nancy Hoffman of M.C.S. Noble Middle School). “Genetics and Evolution” is science curriculum, for 8th grade (by David Caccavaro of H.J. MacDonald Middle School).

This curriculum provides environmental education specifically focused on the Shackleford Banks wild horses.

Included are classroom-ready lesson plans and activities focused on the wild horse population and visitor-horse conduct.

Lesson plans adhere to the state of North Carolina education standards and promote understanding of environmental issues.

Lessons also include references to Cape Lookout National Seashore resources.

This project is a collaboration between North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC), Cape Lookout National Seashore (Harkers Island, NC), the Foundation for Shackleford Horses (Beaufort, NC), and the University of Tampa (Tampa, FL).

All three lesson plans are available on the park’s website.

All three units are also on the North Carolina State University website.