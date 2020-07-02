Cape Lookout National Seashore encourages boaters to think ‘safety’ over July 4th weekend

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) Cape Lookout National Seashore would like to take a moment to remind boating visitors that the best experiences to be had, come from safe boating experiences.

The Fourth of July, on Crystal Coast waters, is one of the busiest weekends. If you are captaining a boat this weekend, please do your part and be responsible on the water.

Safety tips* for safely enjoying the Independence Day weekend:

Wear a Life Jacket. Make sure everyone is wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. New innovative styles provide mobility and flexibility during water activities.

• Check Equipment. Make sure you have and know how to use all the essential equipment.

• Make a Float Plan. Let family and friends know you’re going and when you will return.

• Use an Engine Cutoff Device. An engine cutoff device is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.

• Watch the Weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during your excursion.

• Always know What’s Going on Around You. Nearly one-quarter of all reported boating accidents in 2018 were caused by operator or improper lookout.

• Know Where You are Going, and Travel at Safe Speeds. Familiarize yourself with local boating speed zones and always travel at a safe speed.

• Never Boat Under the Influence. A ‘BUI’ is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities.

• Keep in Touch. Cell phones, satellite phones, EPIRB or personal locator beacon, and VHF radios can all be important devices in an emergency.

• Leave Fireworks to the Experts. With gallons of fuel aboard your boat and other flammable materials, it’s not worth the risk.

• Remember Social Distancing. Stay 6-feet apart, wash hands frequently, and wear your mask until you’re out on the water away from others.