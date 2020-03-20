Cape Lookout National Seashore passenger ferry, Great Island Cabin Camp to close

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) Cape Lookout National Seashore passenger ferry and Great Island Cabin Camp will close due to COVID-19 concerns.

Island Express Ferry Service will suspend passenger service out of Beaufort and Harkers Island effective immediately.

Great Island Cabin Camp and many of its facilities will close effective Sunday at 10:00 A.M. The camp’s closure will remain in effect through April 19.

Both changes in operation are pending the status of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and are subject to change.

Davis Shore Ferry Service (252-729-3474), and Cape Lookout Cabin and Camps Ferry Service (252-729-9751) are still offering four-wheel-drive vehicle ferry service out of Davis to Great Island Cabin Camp, which will continue to operate as a vehicle access point.

Limited services, like the use of the camp bathhouse, the RV dump station, ice, and gas will still be available.

Beach driving visitors will also be able to obtain their Off-Road Vehicle and Long-Term Parking permits at the Great Island Cabin Camp office.

Morris Marina Kabins Kamps & Ferry Service, Inc. (252-225-4261) remains open and offers vehicle service from Atlantic to Long Point ferry landing.

The park’s Long Point Cabin Camp remains closed due to extensive damages from Hurricane Dorian, which passed by the park on September 6, 2019.

At present, there is no timeline as to when, or if, it will be able to open in 2020.

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, private boat access, beach camping, and day-use of the beaches will remain open to visitors.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Officials will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on their website (www.nps.gov/calo).