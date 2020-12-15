Cape Lookout National Seashore released information for 2021 Great Island Cabin Camp Reservations

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – Cape Lookout National Seashore is scheduled to open Great Island Cabin Camp on Friday, March 12, 2021, and operate it through the night of Saturday, November 27, 2021. Visitors can start making reservations on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10 a.m.

The National Park Service will continue utilizing recreation.gov for reservations this season. Recreation.gov will allow visitors to make reservations online or by calling 877-444-6777. Services online are available 24 hours a day. The telephone service is available from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Payment with a credit card will be required at the time of the reservation. Cape Lookout National Seashore officials say, “Please be aware of the cancellation policies and fees (see the reservation policies section of the website). Recreation.gov allows visitors to create an account at any time, which will allow them to log on and expedite making reservations on January 6, 2021.”

Here are the additional changes for the 2021 season: