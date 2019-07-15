Cape Lookout to host Astronomy Night on July 20 to honor moon landing anniversary

HARKERS ISLAND, NC (WNCT)

On Saturday, July 20, the public can catch a unique view of the stars and planets during the Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Astronomy Night, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s Moon landing.



The Astronomy Night will happen on Saturday, July 20th, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, at the Harkers Island Visitor Center, located at 1800 Island Road on Harkers Island.

Cape Lookout officials say the event will include a 45-minute presentation, titled “Moon2Mars,” by NASA Solar System Ambassador, Lisa Pelletier-Harmon. The program will highlight the significance of human achievements during the first landing. Then, focus on where NASA is heading next. There are some big surprises in store, as NASA takes us back to believing anything is possible and rebuilds the excitement of exploration not seen since the original ‘Race to the Moon’.

Immediately after the presentation, park staff and local astronomers from the Crystal Coast Stargazers, a NASA Night Sky Network Astronomy Club, will host a Star Party (weather dependent) in front of the visitor center. This will offer curious participants the chance to witness the moon, and other sky-bound objects above the Southern Outer Banks through the lens of a telescope. Fun activities for the kids will be on hand, too.

Make the most of the night by coming prepared. Check the weather and dress accordingly. Also, bring water, snacks, bug repellent, and flashlight with a red filter that helps in maintaining everyone’s night vision.

Folks may also consider bringing their own telescopes to learn how to get the most out of their own telescopic equipment from members of the Stargazers club.