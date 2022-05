WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A local car club is looking to hold a unique community event.

The HEADHUNTERZ Motorcycle Club Inc in Williamston will be holding a car washing community event for citizens on May 14 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event is for locals to come and meet the local car club and get their cars washed.

The prices are $5 for bikes, $10 for cars, and $15 for trucks.

The event will be held at 1585 Washington St. in Williamston in the Hardee’s parking lot.