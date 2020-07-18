Car catches fire in Wendy’s parking lot with couple inside

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A car caught on fire Friday in a Wendy’s parking with with a couple still inside.

It happened at the Wendy’s on South Memorial Drive in Greenville. Police were on a separate call when they noted the flames. They directed the couple out of the vehicle and attempted put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Shortly after, Greenville Fire and Rescue arrived and put out the flames.

The couple says the car is brand new and they have no idea how the fire started.

No one is injured and the Wendy’s is still open for business.