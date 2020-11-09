Car crash, fire destroys Chocowinity Mayor’s dry cleaning shop

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina State Highway Troopers are investigating the fiery results of a car crashing into a Beaufort County business.

A car hit a dry cleaner, right when the shop’s owner — Chocowinity’s Mayor — and the town’s Police Chief were inside.

9 On Your Side Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes was on scene soon after it happened.

Mayor James Mobley Jr., Police Chief Ralph Whitehurst, and the driver were the only ones involved in the incident.

No one was seriously hurt. In fact, the driver was able to walk out of the car to a medic’s stretcher.

State troopers may have an idea what let to the collision and fire.

The driver indicated to me that he hadn’t had anything to eat today. It could be a medical condition. He’s in the hospital now, receiving treatment for a little bit of back pain and some scrapes. STATE TROOPER MATTHEW HAUSER

Chocowinity Dry Cleaners has been operating in the town since 1951.

Mayor Mobley is thankful everyone involved avoided serious injury, but this crash and fire has cost his family a lot — their livelihood.