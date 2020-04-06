Car dealerships feel effects of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Dealerships in eastern North Carolina are still letting people test drive a car before they buy it.

While there aren’t nearly as many people on the lot, some dealerships are making up for that loss through other services.

“We’re just trying to figure out what our next step is,” said Tim Stox, general manager at Greenville Motor Company.

Tax season is normally this dealership’s busiest time of year.

“We’re probably selling half as many cars as normal,” said Stox. “It’s going to hurt business tremendously over the next year.”

Now, services like detailing and repairs are the money-makers.

“People anticipating more money that they think they’re going to get from the government and stimulus money. They’re planning on using that for some needed repairs they might have been overlooking,” said Stox.

Stox also said the number of cars to choose from at auctions has decreased significantly.

If you’re in the market, you can still buy a car.

“We try to get everyone to wash their hands and wear gloves if they can, ” said Stox.

But if you don’t feel well, maybe come back when you’re feeling better.

“If someone does test drive it and doesn’t end up buying it, then we’re going to kind of do a quick once back over to be sure everything is cleaning back up,” said Stox.

Other dealerships tell 9 On Your Side if you bring your car in for servicing they will disinfect everything they touch before giving the car back to you.