Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Car drove by, fired multiple shots near Mid Atlantic Christian University, officials say

Local

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Officials are now investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon near Mid Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City.

In a Facebook statement posted around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officials from the university informed the community that a car driving on Poindexter Street reportedly fired a gun multiple times in “an undetermined direction.”

Officials say there were no injuries reported following the incident, and initial investigation revealed no property damage from the shooting.

Police were on the scene and officials say they will update students and staff of any developments regarding the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV