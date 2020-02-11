Car drove by, fired multiple shots near Mid Atlantic Christian University, officials say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Officials are now investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon near Mid Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City.

In a Facebook statement posted around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officials from the university informed the community that a car driving on Poindexter Street reportedly fired a gun multiple times in “an undetermined direction.”

Officials say there were no injuries reported following the incident, and initial investigation revealed no property damage from the shooting.

Police were on the scene and officials say they will update students and staff of any developments regarding the incident.