Car fire causes traffic delays along Greenville Blvd; GFR and EMS on scene

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Traffic is backed up both ways along Greenville Boulevard after Greenville Fire/Rescue put out a car fire Saturday afternoon.

A red car caught fire in the center lane of the road near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Boulevard.

Courtesy: Nathaniel Keys

Fire fighters got the call around 4:45 p.m. about a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The owner of the car tells 9 On Your Side she just purchased the car. She pulled in to the center lane as soon as she saw smoke coming from under the hood.

The owner and the passenger got out of the car just before the front portion burst into flames.

A firefighter at the scene tells 9OYS no one was injured and the fire is out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation