PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man who has been charged with at least two robberies of local businesses.

The sheriff’s office reports on Dec. 31 at 8:10 p.m., a suspect robbed the Dollar General in Roper. At the time, the suspect was described as a man wearing a medical mask and black hooded sweatshirt. Officials said the store clerk said the man approached the register, leaned over with a gun in his hand and demanded “give me all of the money.” As the clerk was getting the money, officials said the man kept saying “Don’t say anything and don’t follow me or I’ll pop you.”

(Washington County Sheriff’s Office photo)

During the investigation, it was determined the suspect was Michael Rankins, a career criminal who was out on federal probation for similar offenses. It was also determined he was a suspect in the robbery of a convenience store in a neighboring county on Christmas Eve.

Rankins was arrested and charged with Felony Robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Felony kidnapping amongst other charges from other counties. He is placed in Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Edenton Police Department, Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and Windsor Police Department for assistance.