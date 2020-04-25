Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Caretaker charged in teen girl’s bathtub drowning death

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A caretaker has been arrested and charged in the drowning death of a 17-year-old girl in North Carolina, police said.

Nikiya Meeks, 41, was jailed on a charge of patient abuse with “culpably negligent conduct causing death,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release late Friday.

Officers responded to call on Friday afternoon and found the teenager had drowned in a bathtub, police said. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The girl had severe medical and physical disabilities and lived in the Charlotte home with her paid caretaker, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV