Caretaker charged in teen girl’s bathtub drowning death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A caretaker has been arrested and charged in the drowning death of a 17-year-old girl in North Carolina, police said.

Nikiya Meeks, 41, was jailed on a charge of patient abuse with “culpably negligent conduct causing death,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release late Friday.

Officers responded to call on Friday afternoon and found the teenager had drowned in a bathtub, police said. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The girl had severe medical and physical disabilities and lived in the Charlotte home with her paid caretaker, police said.