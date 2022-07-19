GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family had more positive news to share Tuesday regarding his ongoing recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June.

Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and he’s also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church.

“Great news! The Shepherd Center, a nationally recognized brain injury rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, Georgia has accepted Carnie as a patient! We are currently awaiting final confirmation from our health insurance and ask that everyone continue to pray for this transition to be expedited,” the family shared in an update published to social media.

The Shepherd Center is a renowned private, not-for-profit rehabilitation hospital that specializes in treatment, research and rehabilitation for brain injuries, spinal injuries, stroke and similar medical emergencies, according to its website.

“Carnie remains nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness and continues to respond well to physical and occupational therapy sessions,” his family reported. “He is opening his eyes more often and for longer periods of time and continues to move his extremities. (Rubbing his face and eyes, bending his legs, etc.) He even made a new friend today, when he took a moment to pet a Golden Retriever named Annabelle as she made her rounds with the hospital’s therapy staff.”

The family again expressed gratitude for the community’s support during the recovery process. More than 650 people have joined Carnie’s Community, a Facebook group where anyone can share videos in which they offer encouragement and support for his recovery. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for donors who’d like to help cover Hedgepeth’s medical treatment costs.

The family also mentioned a 24-hour prayer initiative in support of Hedgepeth, scheduled for Wednesday.