TRENTON, N.C (WNCT) — To celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month the Jones County Department of Social Services is hosting a free community carnival and car show on Saturday.

Both events will be held at the Jones County Department of Social Services, located at 418 Hwy. 58 North in Trenton and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the event, there will be free popcorn, cotton candy, a massive 18-foot slide, face painting, a picture booth and more. Food trucks will also be on-site for individual purchases.

The car show will feature trophies for People’s Choice Awards for:

Early Classic Auto (Pre-1950)

Mid-Classic Auto (1950-1969)

Modern Beauty Auto (1970-current)

Best in Show Motorcycle

