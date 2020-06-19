Carolina East gives infant CPR kits to new parents

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There are a lot of “what ifs” for new parents.

People at Carolina East Health System in New Bern want to make sure families with infants and other small children are ready for the worst.

“If one of them started to choke, or became unconscious, I would want to know what to do,” said Elena, a parent.

No mom or dad wants to imagine their child needing CPR.

“If anything ever happened to one of my kids, I would want to make sure I knew what to do to be able to help them,” said Elena.

Now, she knows exactly what to do.

With support from the Harold H. Bate Foundation, the American Heart Association is providing Carolina East with 537 Infant CPR kits.

“With everyone being home, you can’t get out to classes you would normally attend,” said Glenna Crawford, training center coordinator. “So, you want to be able to have the knowledge to save someone if you can.”

Kits include directions on administering CPR and a practice mannequin.

“With these kits, they’re designed that you teach multiple people so you can use the kit more than once,” said Crawford.

Elena said she’s going to share it with her friends and family.

“I have family in the area that watch my kids, and I really want them to know how to do CPR,” said Elena.

Parents served through the Women’s and Children’s Pavilion can pick up a kit.

Crawford says she hopes this makes parents feel supported.

“We had one lady come through and say, you know, my body naturally knows what to do with delivering a child, but having this kit gives me the security if something happens with my child. I’ll be able to save my child, and she was so grateful,” said Crawford.

The kits are also being used in the hospital’s Safe Sitter program.

The class teaches teenagers caring for young children how to do CPR.

For more information, you can call Carolina East’s Education Department at (252) 633-8165.