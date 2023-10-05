GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carolina East Medical Systems have responded on Facebook after receiving multiple bomb threats including at Carteret Health Care and Carolina East Medical Center, on Thursday morning.

The medical centers performed the necessary precautions under a security alert. Everyone has been confirmed safe and no bombs were found on any of the premises.

Carolina East company police, New Bern Police Department, Morehead City Police, and Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies were some of the agencies who responded to the emergency.

“A threat was made at Carteret Health Care, and we take all threats seriously,” said Chief of Police Bryan Dixon. “We take due diligence and address any concerns to help protect and serve the public.”

The email address that was used to send the bomb threats has been connected to other bomb threats, ones sent to North Carolina schools and places of worship.