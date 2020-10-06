Carolina Therapy Connection becomes 1st certified Autism Center in​ ​ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Carolina Therapy Connection is now the first Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in eastern North Carolina.

The CAC designation is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and requires staff to complete autism-specific training and professional certification.

Carolina Therapy Connection is one of only two therapy clinics in NC with the Certified Autism Center designation.

Carolina Therapy Connection is a pediatric private practice serving children birth through adolescence all over ENC since 2010.

Their team consists of occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, and educational specialists.

The collaborative approach among an extensive team of specialists is highly effective in developing foundational sensory skills necessary to improve learning and development.

All Certified Autism Centers ™ meet the following requirements: