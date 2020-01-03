Carolina Therapy Connection celebrates as the first ribbon-cutting of 2020 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the first ribbon cutting of 2020 is in the books.

Carolina Therapy Connection works with children and teens to help develop the necessary skills to improve learning and development.

Cindy Taylor is the owner of Carolina Therapy Connection in Greenville.

Although the establishment has been in the area for ten years, they had a grand re-opening to celebrate a few new additions.

“We said you know what we’re going to go big, we’re going to offer something that nobody else here in eastern North Carolina offers and so we created this state of the art sensory gym, we revamped everything we renovated the entire clinic, we created offices for our speech therapists, special department and area for our educational services,” says Taylor.

The facility provides occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and educational services for children with special needs.

The city of Greenville says this is just the start of a very busy new year.

“This community has made tremendous strides over the last decade and we’re kicking off a new decade and we expect that momentum to continue and even accelerate. We had over 60 ribbon cuttings last year alone and we expect to meet or exceed that this year as well,” says Chris Padgett, the chairman of the Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce.

Taylor encourages parents to stop in if they have any questions regarding services at Carolina Therapy Connection.

For more information, you can visit their website here.