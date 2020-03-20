CarolinaEast Health System expanding restrictions, no visitors allowed

Live Now
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Effective at 5:00 pm on Friday, no visitors will be allowed at CarolinaEast Medical Center and CarolinaEast Surgery Center.

This applies to all areas of the hospital, including the Emergency Department, and outpatient Surgery Center.

Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.

Although CarolinaEast has seen no cases of COVID-19 in its facilities, this is a rapidly evolving situation and CarolinaEast Health System will take additional steps to help control the spread of COVID-19 as necessary.

