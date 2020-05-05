CarolinaEast Health System resumes diagnostic and surgical services

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, May 4, CarolinaEast Health System began implementing the first phase of reintroducing elective procedures.

CarolinaEast leadership has developed a strategic plan to reintroduce these procedures gradually with patient and staff safety remaining their highest priority.

“A multidisciplinary team has been meeting regularly to develop an effective plan to resume these important elective procedures that were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns,” says Dr. Ron May, Vice President of Medical Affairs at CarolinaEast Health System. “Those concerns continue, but the response of the community and health care system has been outstanding and a careful resumption of services is now appropriate. We will continue to closely monitor the situation as well as resource availability and will remain prepared to respond to the needs of our community.”

In late March, CarolinaEast postponed non-essential surgeries upon the recommendations of state and federal officials to allow for the unknown impacts of COVID-19.

Since that time, CarolinaEast leadership has been making preparations to resume elective surgeries and reopen outpatient services in a phased, safe, and strategic manner.

Patients whose procedures or tests were postponed should contact their care providers to discuss their individual situations.

CarolinaEast’s visitor restrictions will continue and patients scheduled for surgery or a procedure should make appropriate arrangements.

