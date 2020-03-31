CarolinaEast Medical Center confirms 1st positive COVID-19 case

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) CarolinaEast Medical Center received its first confirmed positive COVID-19 test result on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 patient is on isolation protocol and in stable condition at the hospital.

CarolinaEast officials have been and will continue to work closely with the North Carolina State Division of Public Health (NC DHHS) and local health departments to coordinate preparation and response efforts to COVID-19 in accordance with guidelines from The Centers for Disease Control (CDC).