CarolinaEast Medical Center eases visitor restrictions, patients allowed one designated visitor during limited hours

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Effective Monday, July 6, CarolinaEast Health System is expanding limited visitation at CarolinaEast Medical Center and the Outpatient Surgery Center.

CarolinaEast leadership has developed a plan to increase visitation.

In late March, CarolinaEast postponed elective surgeries and restricted all visitation upon the recommendations of state and federal officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow for unknowns related to the novel illness.

With some exceptions, patients will be allowed one designated visitor during limited visiting hours.

Limited visitation details implemented today, Monday, July 6, 2020:

• Visiting hours for inpatient units are 10:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. for all units except the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which is 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

• Emergency Department patients will be allowed, one companion.

• No visitation is allowed for patients on isolation protocol of any kind.

• All visitors must be at least 18 years old.

• All visitors must pass wellness screening upon entry into a CarolinaEast facility.

• All visitors will be required to obtain a visitor pass upon check-in, and check out after visiting.

• All visitors must remain in the patient’s room and wear a mask at all times.

• Due to social distancing guidelines, hospital waiting areas will not be open and visitors will be required to wait outside the facility during surgical procedures.