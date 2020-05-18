CarolinaEast Medical Center updates on COVID-19 status, preparedness, and precautions

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) CarolinaEast Health System is entering Phase Two of reintroducing elective procedures.

CarolinaEast leadership has developed a plan to incrementally resume these procedures with patient and staff safety remaining the highest priority.

In late March, CarolinaEast postponed non-essential surgeries upon the recommendations of state and federal officials to allow for the unknown impacts of COVID-19.

Since that time, CarolinaEast has been making preparations to resume elective surgeries and procedures and to reopen outpatient services in a phased, safe, and strategic manner.

Phase One began with diagnostic screenings on Monday, May 4, followed by limited non-emergent surgical services the following week.

Patients undergoing elective surgeries and most procedures are required to be COVID-19 tested several days prior to their surgery or procedure.

Special areas have been identified to perform the pre-procedure testing on a scheduled basis while maintaining safety measures for patients and staff.

Visitor restrictions remain in place and patients scheduled for surgery or a procedure should make appropriate arrangements.

Visit www.carolinaeasthealth.com to learn more about CarolinaEast’s efforts to protect its patients, visitors, and staff from COVID-19.