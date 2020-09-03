Carteret Big Sweep urges volunteers to #CleanOn virtually during International Coastal Cleanup

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) This September, Carteret Big Sweep continues to encourage volunteers to participate safely during Ocean Conservancy’s 35th International Coastal Cleanup (ICC).

Volunteers can still #cleanon through safe and socially distant individual or small group cleanups, or through at-home efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Throughout September, Ocean Conservancy will release a series of new online resources that encourage volunteers to research their local waste systems, think creatively about how to reduce their everyday waste footprint, or conduct a small, safe cleanup.

Volunteers interested in a cleanup can follow our 8-step guide to ensure volunteer safety and adhere to local pandemic health guidelines and recommendations.

Carteret Big Sweep cleanup volunteers can also contribute to the world’s largest database on marine debris by logging the trash they collect in Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell app (available for free download from the App Store and Google Play).

Scientists, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers rely on Ocean Conservancy’s Ocean Trash Index to inform policy and determine solutions to the growing marine debris crisis.

In 2019, Carteret Big Sweep volunteers collected and recorded 15,051 pounds/kilograms of trash from Carteret County the top item was cigarette butts, but cumulatively, plastics were top.