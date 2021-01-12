Carteret Co. announces resignation of Carteret County Health Director

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, January 11, the Carteret County Health and Human Services Board was notified of the resignation of Carteret County Health Department, Stephanie Cannon. Her last day will be February 11, 2021. Officials said Cannon has accepted a position outside of the county that will further her career goals.

The County has started the hiring process for a new director and those interested in the role will have until February 7, 2021, to apply. Cindy Holman, Consolidated Health and Human Services Director, is working with the State to review options of an interim Director as the County goes through the process of gathering and vetting applications, interviewing, and hiring.

Holman stated, “I would like to commend the effort and the hard work Ms. Cannon has provided to the County. She is a great pleasure to work with and I wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

At this time, Carteret County Emergency Management Director, Stephen Rea, will provide the emergency coordination and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.